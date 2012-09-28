Edition:
Romney holding babies

Mitt Romney holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds up a baby wearing a "Dump Obama" pin at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds a baby during a campaign rally at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds a crying baby as he greets supporters at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds up a baby during a campaign stop in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds a baby as he greets diners at a restaurant during a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney carries a baby after speaking to workers and supporters at a rally at Thompson Tractor in Birmingham, Alabama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds the baby of a supporter during a campaign rally at the Port of Pascagoula in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Anderson

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Ann Romney reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Ohio, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney hands six-month-old Dexter back to his mother after Romney held him for a photograph at a campaign stop in Eagan, Minnesota, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney returns a baby to his mother in the audience at a campaign rally at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds a baby onstage at a campaign stop at The Fish House in Pensacola, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds up five-week-old Johnathon Kelly after meeting with war veterans in Hilton Head, South Carolina, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney hands a baby back to his parents after posing for a picture as he meets with supporters at the Hall at Senate's End in Columbia, South Carolina, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney holds a baby in the audience at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa, December 28, 2011. The REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 29, 2012

Mitt Romney lifts up 7-month-old baby Sarah Winnick during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, September 29, 2012

