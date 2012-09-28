Romney holding babies
Mitt Romney holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby wearing a "Dump Obama" pin at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby wearing a "Dump Obama" pin at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby during a campaign rally at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby during a campaign rally at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a crying baby as he greets supporters at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney holds a crying baby as he greets supporters at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney holds up a baby during a campaign stop in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney holds up a baby during a campaign stop in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney holds a baby as he greets diners at a restaurant during a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney holds a baby as he greets diners at a restaurant during a campaign stop in Rosemont, Illinois, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney carries a baby after speaking to workers and supporters at a rally at Thompson Tractor in Birmingham, Alabama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Mitt Romney carries a baby after speaking to workers and supporters at a rally at Thompson Tractor in Birmingham, Alabama March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Mitt Romney holds the baby of a supporter during a campaign rally at the Port of Pascagoula in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Mitt Romney holds the baby of a supporter during a campaign rally at the Port of Pascagoula in Pascagoula, Mississippi, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Anderson
Ann Romney reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Ohio, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up a baby from the audience at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Ohio, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney hands six-month-old Dexter back to his mother after Romney held him for a photograph at a campaign stop in Eagan, Minnesota, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Mitt Romney hands six-month-old Dexter back to his mother after Romney held him for a photograph at a campaign stop in Eagan, Minnesota, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Mitt Romney returns a baby to his mother in the audience at a campaign rally at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney returns a baby to his mother in the audience at a campaign rally at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby onstage at a campaign stop at The Fish House in Pensacola, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby onstage at a campaign stop at The Fish House in Pensacola, Florida, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds up five-week-old Johnathon Kelly after meeting with war veterans in Hilton Head, South Carolina, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney holds up five-week-old Johnathon Kelly after meeting with war veterans in Hilton Head, South Carolina, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney hands a baby back to his parents after posing for a picture as he meets with supporters at the Hall at Senate's End in Columbia, South Carolina, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney hands a baby back to his parents after posing for a picture as he meets with supporters at the Hall at Senate's End in Columbia, South Carolina, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney holds a baby in the audience at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa, December 28, 2011. The REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a baby in the audience at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa, December 28, 2011. The REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney lifts up 7-month-old baby Sarah Winnick during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mitt Romney lifts up 7-month-old baby Sarah Winnick during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Romney: On the trail
Romney battles for a spot in the White House.
The richest French
The 10 richest citizens of France.
Obama: On the trail
President Obama campaigns for a second term.
Plane crash in Nepal
A small plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Kathmandu.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.