Romney sweeps three primaries
Republican presidential candidate and former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney addresses supporters during his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Ariana Stearman, 4, hides her face from the cameras as she sits on the shoulders of her brother Cameron, 15, as they wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney to arrive at his Wisconsin and Maryland...more
Ariana Stearman, 4, hides her face from the cameras as she sits on the shoulders of her brother Cameron, 15, as they wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney to arrive at his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum, flanked by his sons Patrick (2nd from R) and Daniel (R), addresses supporters at his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Mars, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Genevieve Archer, 8 and Nathaniel Archer, 7, from Butler, Pennsylvania wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum to arrive at his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Mars, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2012. ...more
Genevieve Archer, 8 and Nathaniel Archer, 7, from Butler, Pennsylvania wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum to arrive at his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Mars, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Supporters Jenna Kunkel, 12, little sister Jordan, 5, and parents Roberta and John, from Freedom, Pennsylvania, wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum to arrive at his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in...more
Supporters Jenna Kunkel, 12, little sister Jordan, 5, and parents Roberta and John, from Freedom, Pennsylvania, wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Senator Rick Santorum to arrive at his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Mars, Pennsylvania, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Voters take to the polls for the Republican presidential primary in Fredonia, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Voters take to the polls for the Republican presidential primary in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Voters take to the polls for the Republican presidential primary in Fredonia, Wisconsin April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Voters take to the polls for the Republican presidential primary in Fredonia, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A local American Legion Post opens its doors for voters as they take to the polls for the Republican presidential primary in Germantown, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A local American Legion Post opens its doors for voters as they take to the polls for the Republican presidential primary in Germantown, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Supporters listen to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak at a town hall meeting at Moore Oil in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at a town hall meeting at Moore Oil in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A supporter holds a placard as he waits for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney to attend a town hall meeting at Moore Oil in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum speaks to supporters at Savre Lanes in Menasha, Wisconsin, April 2, 2012. Santorum is in Wisconsin for the primary which happens April 3. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Supporters say a prayer as they wait for Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum to speak at Savre Lanes in Menasha, Wisconsin April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
