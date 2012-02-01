Romney victorious in Florida primary
Mitt Romney and Ann celebrate at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Newt Gingrich checks his phone at theGingrich Florida primary night rally site in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A flier posted on the wall of Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Newt Gingrich addresses supporters at his Florida primary night rally in Orlando, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
Mitt Romney high fives his son Josh in the campaign's "war room" at his Florida primary night rally site in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney is greeted by supporters as he arrives at his Florida primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Volunteers for Newt Gingrich work the telephones at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Newt Gingrich greets people at Fred's Southern Kitchen in Plant City, Florida, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney addresses supporters after the television networks declared him the winner of the Florida primary, at his primary night rally in Tampa, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
