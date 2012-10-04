Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 4, 2012

Romney vs. Obama

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell </p>

Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds </p>

President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds </p>

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

<p>President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, October 04, 2012

Thursday, October 04, 2012

