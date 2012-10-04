Romney vs. Obama
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds
President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds
Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds
Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds
Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Gully Cricket
Strokes of the gentlemen's game played in backyards, streets, parks and fields across the Indian subcontinent.
Women of Saudi Arabia
A look at the life of women in the conservative Muslim country of Saudi Arabia.
Zuckerberg's gray t-shirt
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says he owns "maybe about 20" of the same gray t-shirt.
South side India
Sights from southern India
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.