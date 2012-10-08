Romney's English roots
Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses outside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. Jennie, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin. Not many people would associate Romney with Britain but it was in these rain-soaked plains of northern England that his ancestors lived for generations, converted to Mormonism and left for the U.S. in 1841 in search of the promised land. Romney is now one of the wealthiest Americans ever to run for the White House. Today, Washington's backrooms of power and intrigue are as far removed from the daily grind of his distant kin in Lancashire as one can imagine. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses with family photographs inside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses with family photographs inside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A sign for Romney Road is seen on a street in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Locals enjoy a mid morning stroll in the sun through Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mid morning sun shines on Dalton-in-Furness, in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clouds are seen over the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley, near Preston in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sun shines on the gravestone of the acclaimed local painter George Romney in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An original baptism record shows details of some of Mitt Romney's clan who were born and bred in Dalton-in-Furnace, northwestern England in the 19th Century, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mormons arrive for a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mormons arrive for a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mormons attend a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mormons attend a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simon Nash, his wife Maria and their 12-year-old daughter Sarah pose inside their home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. Maria is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin, twice removed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simon Nash, looks at a photograph of Miles Romney on his computer at his home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. Simon's wife Maria, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin, twice removed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simon Nash, his wife Maria and their 12-year-old daughter Sarah pose outside their home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rain drops fall on the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rain drops fall on a plaque on the banks of the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rain drops fall on a plaque on the banks of the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
