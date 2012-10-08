Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 8, 2012 | 8:15pm IST

Romney's English roots

<p>Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses outside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. Jennie, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin. Not many people would associate Romney with Britain but it was in these rain-soaked plains of northern England that his ancestors lived for generations, converted to Mormonism and left for the U.S. in 1841 in search of the promised land. Romney is now one of the wealthiest Americans ever to run for the White House. Today, Washington's backrooms of power and intrigue are as far removed from the daily grind of his distant kin in Lancashire as one can imagine. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses outside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. Jennie, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin. Not many people would associate Romney with Britain but it was in these rain-soaked plains...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses outside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. Jennie, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin. Not many people would associate Romney with Britain but it was in these rain-soaked plains of northern England that his ancestors lived for generations, converted to Mormonism and left for the U.S. in 1841 in search of the promised land. Romney is now one of the wealthiest Americans ever to run for the White House. Today, Washington's backrooms of power and intrigue are as far removed from the daily grind of his distant kin in Lancashire as one can imagine. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 18
<p>Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses with family photographs inside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses with family photographs inside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Jennie Iveson, aged 69, poses with family photographs inside her terraced home in Barrow-in-Furness, northwestern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 18
<p>A sign for Romney Road is seen on a street in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A sign for Romney Road is seen on a street in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

A sign for Romney Road is seen on a street in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 18
<p>Locals enjoy a mid morning stroll in the sun through Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Locals enjoy a mid morning stroll in the sun through Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Locals enjoy a mid morning stroll in the sun through Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 18
<p>Mid morning sun shines on Dalton-in-Furness, in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Mid morning sun shines on Dalton-in-Furness, in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Mid morning sun shines on Dalton-in-Furness, in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 18
<p>Clouds are seen over the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley, near Preston in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Clouds are seen over the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley, near Preston in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Clouds are seen over the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley, near Preston in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 18
<p>Sun shines on the gravestone of the acclaimed local painter George Romney in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sun shines on the gravestone of the acclaimed local painter George Romney in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Sun shines on the gravestone of the acclaimed local painter George Romney in Dalton-in-Furness in northwestern England, where relatives of Mitt Romney were born and bred in the 18th and 19th Century, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 18
<p>An original baptism record shows details of some of Mitt Romney's clan who were born and bred in Dalton-in-Furnace, northwestern England in the 19th Century, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

An original baptism record shows details of some of Mitt Romney's clan who were born and bred in Dalton-in-Furnace, northwestern England in the 19th Century, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

An original baptism record shows details of some of Mitt Romney's clan who were born and bred in Dalton-in-Furnace, northwestern England in the 19th Century, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 18
<p>Mormons arrive for a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Mormons arrive for a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Mormons arrive for a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 18
<p>Mormons arrive for a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Mormons arrive for a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Mormons arrive for a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 18
<p>Mormons attend a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Mormons attend a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Mormons attend a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 18
<p>Mormons attend a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Mormons attend a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Mormons attend a service at a church beside the Preston England Temple, Europe's biggest Mormon temple, in Chorley in northern England, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 18
<p>Simon Nash, his wife Maria and their 12-year-old daughter Sarah pose inside their home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. Maria is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin, twice removed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Simon Nash, his wife Maria and their 12-year-old daughter Sarah pose inside their home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. Maria is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin, twice removed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Simon Nash, his wife Maria and their 12-year-old daughter Sarah pose inside their home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. Maria is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin, twice removed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
13 / 18
<p>Simon Nash, looks at a photograph of Miles Romney on his computer at his home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. Simon's wife Maria, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin, twice removed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Simon Nash, looks at a photograph of Miles Romney on his computer at his home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. Simon's wife Maria, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin, twice removed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Simon Nash, looks at a photograph of Miles Romney on his computer at his home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. Simon's wife Maria, is Mitt Romney's fourth cousin, twice removed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 18
<p>Simon Nash, his wife Maria and their 12-year-old daughter Sarah pose outside their home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Simon Nash, his wife Maria and their 12-year-old daughter Sarah pose outside their home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, October 08, 2012

Simon Nash, his wife Maria and their 12-year-old daughter Sarah pose outside their home in Preston, northern England, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 18
<p>Rain drops fall on the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Rain drops fall on the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. ...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Rain drops fall on the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 18
<p>Rain drops fall on a plaque on the banks of the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Rain drops fall on a plaque on the banks of the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Rain drops fall on a plaque on the banks of the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 18
<p>Rain drops fall on a plaque on the banks of the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Rain drops fall on a plaque on the banks of the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Rain drops fall on a plaque on the banks of the River Ribble in Preston, September 25, 2012, where early conversions into the Mormon faith took place in the 1830s by visiting U.S. missionaries. Mitt Romney's ancestors are believed to have been baptized at this spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
"Baby box" for unwanted infants

"Baby box" for unwanted infants

Next Slideshows

"Baby box" for unwanted infants

Mothers can leave unwanted newborns at a South Korean church, dropping them off in a "baby box."

08 Oct 2012
A time to pray

A time to pray

Snapshots of people praying, from various parts of India.

08 Oct 2012
David Blaine's electrical stunt

David Blaine's electrical stunt

Magician David Blaine stands on a 20-foot-high platform, channeling one million volts of electricity through tesla coils for 72 hours.

08 Oct 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best pictures from across India from this week.

06 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast