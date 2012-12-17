Roofless in Brazil
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand on the balcony of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) wait before the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. The text on the wall reads: "Those who...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) wait before the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. The text on the wall reads: "Those who don't fight, are dead". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall,...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ride in a van while on their way to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 28, 2012. According to City Hall, there are some 400,000 people in need of stable housing, including the 4,000 families of the Roofless Movement who are squatting in abandoned or vacant buildings that range from apartment blocks to hotels, in Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) march with their belongings to occupy one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) collect donations of fruits from the municipal market to take to some of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 7, 2012....more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) collect donations of fruits from the municipal market to take to some of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) break open the front door of a vacant building during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29,...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) break open the front door of a vacant building during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police arrive as members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) began the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) leaves for work through a hole made with a sledgehammer at one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012....more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) leaves for work through a hole made with a sledgehammer at one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) block the front door of a vacant building from the inside during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo,...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) block the front door of a vacant building from the inside during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) enter with their belongings one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Siblings, who are children of members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), play in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012....more
Siblings, who are children of members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), play in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) clean a vacant apartment they chose, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) brushes her hair in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cuts plywood to make a studio inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The child of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays in the water on the floor of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
The child of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays in the water on the floor of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) stand in the hallway of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) uses a board to gain privacy in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Colombian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) fixes her hair beside her children near Christmas decorations in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. ...more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) fixes her hair beside her children near Christmas decorations in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sit on couches in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) does laundry in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays with a soccer ball in the courtyard of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays with a soccer ball in the courtyard of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cooks inside the space he closed off with plywood, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho...more
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cooks inside the space he closed off with plywood, in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A leader (2nd R, white smock) of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) speaks to a state health worker (in blue) and a policeman, outside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo,...more
A leader (2nd R, white smock) of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) speaks to a state health worker (in blue) and a policeman, outside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) have a meal in a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) cleans a shared bathroom in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The son of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) plays at the stairwell of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Peruvian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry in front of the elevators in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce...more
A Peruvian member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) hangs laundry in front of the elevators in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) rests on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29,...more
A transsexual member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) rests on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) sleep on the floor of a vacant apartment in one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the centre of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The Jews of Hungary
Only recently have Hungary's Jews celebrated their identity openly.
Gujarat holds key election
Narendra Modi seeks to win a fourth term as chief minister of Gujarat.
Funeral for royal hoax nurse
The funeral of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who apparently committed suicide after taking a prank call in London, takes place in Mangalore.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.