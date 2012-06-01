Rose's Divine Love
The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ivo Morais Silva (R) and his wife Rose Amor Divino (L) get their children (L-R) Izabely, Samille and Dhones, ready to leave for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino gives medicine to her son Dhones at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Siblings Izabely (L) and Dhones do Amor Divino watch television at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino brushes the teeth of her daughter Samille at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino bathes her son Dhones at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino irons and folds her family's clothes as her son Dhones plays at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino (L) washes dishes as her son Dhones (R) lies in bed at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ivo Morais Silva carries his children Dhones (R) and Izabely up an alley to meet a van to take them and their sister Samille to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 30, 2012....more
Ivo Morais Silva carries one of the wheelchairs of his children up an alley to meet a van to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Ivo Morais Silva carries his children Dhones (R) and Izabely up an alley to meet a van to take them and their sister Samille to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. ...more
The Amor Divino family (R), comprised of parents Rose and Ivo, await a van to take their three children Samille, Dhones and Izabely, to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, as sellers of drugs (L) await buyers in the Brasilandia favela...more
Rose Amor Divino (L) waits with her children (R-L) Izabely, Dhones and Samille, for a van to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, before sunrise March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino (C) watches as a specialized van picks up her three children, Dhones (R), Izabely and Samille (L), to take them to the AACD clinic for a session of physical therapy, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23,...more
Rose Amor Divino (C) pushes her children (front to back) Izabely, Dhones and Samille on a triple wheelchair as they arrive at the AACD clinic for a physical therapy session in Sao Paulo March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Dhones Amor Divino (L, red shirt) undergoes a session of physical therapy as his mother waits with his sisters Samille (back C) and Izabely (R), in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Dhones do Amor Divino undergoes a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
(L-R) Samille, Dhones and Izabely Amor Divino, wait for the start of a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samille (L) and Dhones Amor Divino, joke in their wheelchairs as they wait with their sister Izabely for the start of a session of physical therapy in the AACD clinic in Sao Paulo March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino carries her son Dhones home from school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino pushes her son Dhones on a wheelchair after school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino pushes her son Dhones on a wheelchair after school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino carries her son Dhones home from school in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cristiani (L), a neighbor of the Amor Divino family, plays with Dhones do Amor Divino, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rose Amor Divino feeds her thre disabled children, (top to bottom) Samille, Izabely, and Dhones, at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The Amor Divino siblings, (L-R) Samille, Dhones and Izabely watch television at home in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
