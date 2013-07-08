Edition:
Route to Amarnath cave

<p>Kashmiri Muslim nomads carry a Hindu pilgrim on a sedan during a pilgrimage to the holy cave of Lord Shiva during an annual pilgrimage, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims trek through treacherous mountains in Kashmir, along icy streams, glacier-fed lakes and frozen passes, to reach the Amarnath cave, located at an altitude of 3,800 metres (12,467 feet). There, devotees worship an ice formation that Hindus believed to be a symbol of Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Monday, July 08, 2013

<p>A Hindu pilgrim carries a trident as he chants religious slogans while trekking to the holy cave of Lord Shiva, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims travel, either on ponies or on foot, along a track besides a glacier-fed stream during their annual pilgrimage to holy cave of Lord Shiva, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Soldiers from Border Security Force (BSF) keep watch as Hindu pilgrims trek during their annual pilgrimage to holy cave of Lord Shiva in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims travelling either on ponies or on foot, to the holy cave of Lord Shiva during an annual pilgrimage, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims trek through mountains to reach the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141 km (87 miles) southeast Srinagar June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Kashmiri Muslim nomads carry a Hindu pilgrim on a palanquin to the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141 km (87 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims trek through rough mountains to reach the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141 km (87 miles) southeast Srinagar June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims on horses proceed to reach the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141 km (87 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims trek through mountains to reach the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141 km (87 miles) southeast Srinagar June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims trek through a mountain during a pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A policeman stands guard during the Hindu pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A group of Sadhus or Hindu holy men rest during their trek to the cave Amarnath in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim pulls a pony carrying a Hindu pilgrim during the pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims walk under a huge rock as they trek to the cave of Amarnath, in Chandanwari, 111 km (69 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 22, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims trek past mountains to reach the cave of Amarnath, in Chandanwari, 111 km (69 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 22, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Hindu devotees trek to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Chandanwari, 111 km (69 miles) southeast of Srinagar, June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Showkat Shafi/Files</p>

<p>Hindu devotees ride ponies as they trek to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Chandanwari, 111 km (69 miles) southeast of Srinagar, June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Showkat Shafi/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims trek through a mountain to reach the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141km (87 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A picture taken from a helicopter shows Hindu pilgrims trek through a mountain to reach the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141km (87 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Kashmiri nomads graze their cattle at a base camp of a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath, in Baltal, 125 km (77 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A picture taken from a helicopter shows Hindu pilgrims trek through a mountain to reach the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141km (87 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A general view of the holy cave of lord Shiva in Amarnath, about 141 km (87 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>A picture taken from a helicopter shows Indian Hindu pilgrims trek through a mountain to reach the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, about 141km (87 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

<p>Kashmiri horsemen, who transport Hindu pilgrims on their pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, walk over a glacier near Sheshnag, 130 km (81 miles) southeast of [Srinagar], June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>A pilgrim walks during an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave of Lord Shiva, at Sheshnag, 130 km (81 miles) southeast of [Srinagar], June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Kashmiri nomads assist Hindu pilgrims during their trek for an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave of Lord Shiva, in Chandanwari, 111 km (69 miles) southeast of Srinagar, June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims trek over mountainous stretch en route to the holy cave of Amarnath, near Panjtarni in Jammu and Kashmir, July 28, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims enter the cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, 141 km (87 miles) southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

