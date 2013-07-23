Royal baby boy
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, as they stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appears with her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince William carries his baby son in a car seat, as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hold their baby boy outside of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A carries a teddy bear gift to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the morning after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shopkeeper poses with a copy of satirical magazine Private Eye in a newsagents shop in Notting Hill in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Michael and Carole Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Chelsea pensioners pose for photographs with a soft toy dressed in their traditional scarlet uniform which will be a gift to the baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London...more
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the birth of the royal baby, in Green Park in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, in eastern India, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Mothercare store displays a poster congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy, on Oxford Street in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A television journalist fixes her hair while awaiting the expected appearance of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her baby boy and Prince William outside St Mary's hospital Lindo Wing in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Happyland models of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their newborn baby, are seen on sale in a Mothercare store, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Alan Silwood Brown, customer services manager, arranges products designed for the royal birth in a Mothercare store, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit blue to celebrate the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Ottawa July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Employees Amy Meenagh (R) and Amy Bush hang a sign celebrating the news that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a son, in the window of the British themed restaurant Tea & Sympathy in New York, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more
A woman swims in the fountains at Trafalgar Square which are lit to signify the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. . REUTERS/Neil Hall
A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
