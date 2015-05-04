Royal baby girl
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the baby daughter of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sleeps as she is carried in a car seat from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John...more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave with their baby daughter from the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William carries his baby daughter in a car seat outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their baby daughter outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a girl on Saturday, the...more
Two workers return to Buckingham Palace after placing an easel in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace after placing an easel was placed in the forecourt to announce the birth of a baby girl to the Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
A ceremonial town crier holds a scroll after announcing the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. The baby, their second child,...more
A well-wisher holds a notice congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on the birth of their baby dayghter, outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An easel is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
An easel is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
Crowds gather to see the easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace announcing the birth of a baby girl to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A ceremonial town crier announces the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the media set up outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, May 2, 2015. The new baby will be fourth-in-line to the throne, behind brother George, father William and grandfather Prince Charles....more
A ceremonial town crier holds a scroll after announcing the birth of a baby girl to royal fans and members of the media outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain May 2 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A board stating the betting odds for baby names stands outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman poses next to a betting board showing the odds of baby names outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, Britain April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Members of the media set up outside the entrance to the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
