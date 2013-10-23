Edition:
Royal christening

Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George, as he arrives with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for their son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Britain's Prince William (C) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive with their son Prince George for his christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Guests arrive for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Britain's Prince Charles (L) arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Britain's Prince Philip arrives for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Guests arrive for the christening of Prince George at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Royal fan William Wallace poses in front of St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A royal fan stands outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A royal fan stands outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Royal fans wait outside St James's Palace before the christening of Prince George in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

