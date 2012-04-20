Royal Enfield riding high
A man rides a Royal Enfield motorcycle on a road in Mumbai April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker assembles an engine inside the Royal Enfield motorcycle factory in Chennai April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Workers assemble a Royal Enfield motorcycle inside its factory in Chennai April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Workers assemble Royal Enfield motorcycles inside its factory in Chennai April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield Motors Venki Padmanabhan poses inside the Royal Enfield factory in Chennai April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield Motors, Venki Padmanabhan, poses with newly manufactured motorcycles at its factory in Chennai April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A worker paints a fuel tank of a Royal Enfield motorcycle inside its factory in Chennai April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Workers assemble a Royal Enfield motorcycle inside its factory in Chennai April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
