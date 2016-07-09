Royal International Air Tattoo
A ground crew member works in the cockpit of a U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter turns during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Ground crew work on a Lockheed Martin F-35A. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet (R) demonstrates simulated mid-air refueling with a KC-130. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A crew member of a Chinook helicopter waves at the crowd during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet hovers while landing during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet turns during a flying display. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A pilot climbs down from the cockpit of a US Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prince George looks up at the tail rotor of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Prince George runs away from his father Prince William. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Prince George looks out from the back seat of a "Squirrel" helicopter similar to the one that his father Prince William trained on. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Prince George beckons for his mother after being lifted out of a Squirrel helicopter. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Prince George wears ear defenders against the roar of aircraft. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
