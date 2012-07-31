Royalty at the Games
Autumn Phillips, Britain's Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (centre row, L-R) applaud during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012...more
Autumn Phillips, Britain's Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry (centre row, L-R) applaud during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Prince William (2nd R) jokes with his cousin Peter Philips next to their wives Autumn Philips (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012....more
Prince William (2nd R) jokes with his cousin Peter Philips next to their wives Autumn Philips (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President...more
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back C) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (L) talks to Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (L) talks to Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Princesses Eugenie (L) and Beatrice watch the swimming events during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Princesses Eugenie (L) and Beatrice watch the swimming events during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sweden's Prince Daniel (top L) speaks to Prince Carl Philip next to Britain's Princesses Eugenie (C) and Beatrice (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke...more
Sweden's Prince Daniel (top L) speaks to Prince Carl Philip next to Britain's Princesses Eugenie (C) and Beatrice (R) during the Eventing Jumping equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Prince Willem-Alexander (R) of the Netherlands cheers on the Dutch team after they beat India in their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai...more
Prince Willem-Alexander (R) of the Netherlands cheers on the Dutch team after they beat India in their men's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Prince William (L) and Prince Harry watch the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Prince William (L) and Prince Harry watch the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(From L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, London 2012 Games chief Sebastian Coe, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice watch Britain's Zara Phillips compete in the individual eventing...more
(From L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, London 2012 Games chief Sebastian Coe, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice watch Britain's Zara Phillips compete in the individual eventing equestrian cross country event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Prince Philip and Princess Anne attend the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Prince Philip and Princess Anne attend the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (C) walks outside the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (C) walks outside the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Olympic Games organising committee, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at the Inland Waterways section of the equestrian cross country course during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30,...more
Sebastian Coe, chairman of the London Olympic Games organising committee, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at the Inland Waterways section of the equestrian cross country course during the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Queen Elizabeth visits the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower with Prince Philip (R) in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Queen Elizabeth visits the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower with Prince Philip (R) in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton (C), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William (R) chat while they wait for Britain's hopeful Zara Phillips compete in the individual equestrian cross country event in the London 2012 Olympic...more
Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton (C), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William (R) chat while they wait for Britain's hopeful Zara Phillips compete in the individual equestrian cross country event in the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park on July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watch the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watch the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Prince William (C) gestures as his cousin Princess Eugenie (L) holds up an umbrella during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Prince William (C) gestures as his cousin Princess Eugenie (L) holds up an umbrella during the eventing individual jumping final equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand in front of the Spainish team before the men's road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, stand in front of the Spainish team before the men's road cycling race at the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Queen Elizabeth watches the morning session of the swimming at the aquatics centre during her visit to the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Rickett/Pool
Queen Elizabeth watches the morning session of the swimming at the aquatics centre during her visit to the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Rickett/Pool
Next Slideshows
Olympic tattoos
Athletes' tattoos are sported during the Games.
Florida's Queen of Versailles
Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel filed a lawsuit against director Lauren Greenfield for defamation over the documentary "The Queen of Versailles."
Anna Hazare fasts again
Anti-corruption worker on fast once again, demanding Lokpal law.
Tragedy in Colorado
The aftermath of the mass shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.