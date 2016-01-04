RSS conclave in Maharashtra
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra, January 3, 2016. Thousands of volunteers attended the gathering which was held to promote the organisation and...more
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pray as they attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. Thousands of volunteers attended the gathering which was held to promote the organisation...more
Mohan Bhagwat (standing front L on vehicle), chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), inspects volunteers during a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stands on a tree as others arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shout religious slogans as they arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), gestures as he prays during a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
