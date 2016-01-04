Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 4, 2016 | 5:25pm IST

RSS conclave in Maharashtra

Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra, January 3, 2016. Thousands of volunteers attended the gathering which was held to promote the organisation and reach out to the society, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pray as they attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. Thousands of volunteers attended the gathering which was held to promote the organisation and reach out to the society, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Mohan Bhagwat (standing front L on vehicle), chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), inspects volunteers during a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
A volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stands on a tree as others arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shout religious slogans as they arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), gestures as he prays during a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
