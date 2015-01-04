Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 4, 2015 | 10:05pm IST

RSS meet in Gujarat

Workers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take notes as their chief Mohan Bhagwat (unseen) delivers a speech on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A youth volunteer of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) runs as others sit on the ground during a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addresses volunteers after a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sit on the ground during a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), watches a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attends a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. In the background is a flying camera drone. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
