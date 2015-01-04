RSS meet in Gujarat
Workers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take notes as their chief Mohan Bhagwat (unseen) delivers a speech on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A youth volunteer of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) runs as others sit on the ground during a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addresses volunteers after a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sit on the ground during a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), watches a drill on the last day of their three-day workers' meeting in Ahmedabad January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attends a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. In the background is a flying camera drone. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
