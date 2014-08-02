Rubik's Cube Championship
A volunteer wears a costume dressed as a Rubik's Cube during the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl looks at the world's most expensive Rubik's Cube on display during an exhibition, while people attend the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants compete at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant practices to compete at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant gestures as he competes at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants practice to compete at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants compete at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Children watch a competitor at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Children practice to compete at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
North American Speed Cube Champion Anthony Brooks reacts after breaking the Guinness World Records title for "Most Cubes Solved Underwater In One Breath" at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey...more
North American Speed Cube Champion Anthony Brooks poses with the Guinness World Records title for "Most Cubes Solved Underwater In One Breath", at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1,...more
North American Speed Cube Champion Anthony Brooks (inside tank) attempts to break the Guinness World Records title for "Most Cubes Solved Underwater In One Breath" at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City,...more
North American Speed Cube Champion Anthony Brooks (inside tank) attempts to break the Guinness World Records title for "Most Cubes Solved Underwater In One Breath" at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City,...more
North American Speed Cube Champion Anthony Brooks poses with the Guinness World Records title for "Most Cubes Solved Underwater In One Breath", at the National Rubik's Cube Championship at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey August 1,...more
