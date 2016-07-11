Edition:
Running of the bulls

Spanish bullfighter Francisco Marco is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Jose Escolar Gil fighting bulls fall on top of each other at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Runners lead Jandilla bulls during the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A runner is thrown by a Cebada Gago fighting bull at Estafeta corner during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
An assistant helps a "Kiliki", a Big Head, to dress at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
The "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure shaped like a bull and loaded with fireworks, runs through the streets during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
"Recortadores" hold a moment of silence for the death of Spanish bullfighter Victor Barrio before taking part in a ring competition at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. The "recortadores" compete to place rings on wild cow's horns. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Spanish bullfighter Juan del Alamo waits for the start of a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
"Recortadores" wait to compete placing rings on wild cows' horns during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Revellers sit on the bull run fence as they wait for the start of the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Runners fall alongside Pedraza de Yeltes fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A recortador performs at the bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. Recortadores use jumps, acrobatics and evasive skills to dodge fighting bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Revellers look at a crowd of runners from a balcony as the wait for the start of the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
A woman greets a street artist at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A wild cow jumps over revelers in the bullring after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A runner sprints in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A table is ready for revellers to have lunch on the street during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival on Paseo Sarasate street in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Revellers celebrate during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A couple embrace during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Runners and Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls take the Estafeta corner during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A reveller is given wine from a wineskin during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Runners sprint in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
