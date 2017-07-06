Edition:
India
Fri Jul 7, 2017 | 2:25am IST

Running of the bulls

Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A reveller drinks from a shoe during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers raise their hands as the municipal band plays at the town square during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A reveller sleeps it off following the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers hold up red scarves during the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A reveller cools off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A street vendor wears hats in traditional festival colours on the first day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A reveller jumps from a fountain at the Plaza de Navarreria during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers hold an "Ikurrina" (Basque flag) during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers celebrate before the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers celebrate before the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A reveller lights a flare during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Revellers celebrate as they wait for he start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
