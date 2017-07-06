Running of the bulls
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller drinks from a shoe during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers raise their hands as the municipal band plays at the town square during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller sleeps it off following the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers hold up red scarves during the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller cools off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A street vendor wears hats in traditional festival colours on the first day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A reveller jumps from a fountain at the Plaza de Navarreria during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers hold an "Ikurrina" (Basque flag) during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers hold up traditional red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers celebrate before the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers celebrate before the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A reveller lights a flare during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers celebrate as they wait for he start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Next Slideshows
Training the Afghan National Army
U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.
Modi in Israel
PM Narendra Modi visits Israel, the first Indian PM to do so.
Plugged in: Indians on mobile phones
How people use their mobile phones - from taking selfies and playing video games to recording events and reading news and books.
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught in the crossfire in Caracas
People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas.
Protesting the G20
Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Training the Afghan National Army
U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Deadly deluge in Japan
Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.