Running of the bulls
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children are chased by toy bulls as they take part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
