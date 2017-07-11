Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 12:46am IST

Running of the bulls

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 30
Children are chased by toy bulls as they take part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Children are chased by toy bulls as they take part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Children are chased by toy bulls as they take part in the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 30
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 30
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A runner falls during the fifth Running of the Bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 30
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 30
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A child reacts upon seeing a toy bull at the end of the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run). REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 30
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A wild cow and a reveller fall in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 30
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A runner falls in front of bulls during the fifth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 30
A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A runner is dragged on the horns of a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull at the entrance to the bullring, during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
9 / 30
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A runner gets knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 30
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 30
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
An injured runner is loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
12 / 30
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
13 / 30
A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A runner is knocked over by a bull during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 30
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
15 / 30
A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A runner is knocked down by a Puerto de San Lorenzo bull during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
16 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
17 / 30
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls at Estafeta corner during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
18 / 30
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A recortador is attacked by a bull. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
19 / 30
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Runners lie on the floor after getting knocked down during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 30
A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A runner sprints ahead of a Fuente Ymbro fighting bull during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
21 / 30
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
22 / 30
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A runners falls at Estafeta corner alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
23 / 30
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A runner falls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
25 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
26 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the third running of the bulls. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
27 / 30
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
28 / 30
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Runners sprint ahead of bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
29 / 30
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A Cebada Gago bull charges into runners during the first running of the bulls. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier

Next Slideshows

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong, its latest show of growing military might at a time of rising regional tension.

11 Jul 2017
Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters mark 100 days of protests against a socialist government they blame for political repression and economic misery.

11 Jul 2017
Celebrations in Mosul

Celebrations in Mosul

Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.

11 Jul 2017
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

10 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier

China's first aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong, its latest show of growing military might at a time of rising regional tension.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast