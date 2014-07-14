A runner is lifted into an ambulance after falling down and being gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. The man was...more

A runner is lifted into an ambulance after falling down and being gored in the right thigh by the 600kg Victoriano del Rio fighting bull "Brevito" during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2014. The man was identified by the website sanfermin.com as Bill Hillman, co-author with John Hemingway, of the book "How to Survive the Running of the Bulls". The 32-year-old American, from Chicago, was gored in the thigh, a doctor told Spanish state television. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

