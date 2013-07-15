Edition:
Running of the bulls

<p>Revellers hold candles and red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona early July 15, 2013. Thousands of people gathered in front of the city's town hall to sing the traditional farewell song "Pobre de mi" (Poor me). The song is sung by revellers to show their sadness at the end of the festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Revellers hold candles and red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona early July 15, 2013. Thousands of people gathered in front of the city's town hall to sing the traditional farewell song "Pobre de mi" (Poor me). The song is sung by revellers to show their sadness at the end of the festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes, not wearing shoes, performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes, not wearing shoes, performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes, not wearing shoes, performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes barely misses getting gored by a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes barely misses getting gored by a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes barely misses getting gored by a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A "Kiliki" embraces a dancer dressed in traditional attire during a farewell ceremony on the last day of San Fermin festival's Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A "Kiliki" embraces a dancer dressed in traditional attire during a farewell ceremony on the last day of San Fermin festival's Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera more

A "Kiliki" embraces a dancer dressed in traditional attire during a farewell ceremony on the last day of San Fermin festival's Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>An unidentified 23-year-old Australian woman (C, only her brown hair is visible in between the heads of the two bulls, with the white t-shirt) falls in between bulls after getting gored by a Miura fighting bull during the last running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Zugaza</p>

An unidentified 23-year-old Australian woman (C, only her brown hair is visible in between the heads of the two bulls, with the white t-shirt) falls in between bulls after getting gored by a Miura fighting bull during the last running of the bulls of...more

An unidentified 23-year-old Australian woman (C, only her brown hair is visible in between the heads of the two bulls, with the white t-shirt) falls in between bulls after getting gored by a Miura fighting bull during the last running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Zugaza

<p>Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his montera before the sixth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his montera before the sixth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his montera before the sixth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A woman falls at the entrance to the bull ring behind a group of steers during the last running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman falls at the entrance to the bull ring behind a group of steers during the last running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman falls at the entrance to the bull ring behind a group of steers during the last running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A Fuente Ymbro fighting bull sprints past a fallen runner at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A Fuente Ymbro fighting bull sprints past a fallen runner at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Fuente Ymbro fighting bull sprints past a fallen runner at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull on his knees during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull on his knees during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull on his knees during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Josu Santesteban</p>

Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Josu Santesteban

Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Josu Santesteban

<p>A runner gets gored by a bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from&nbsp;Castellon,&nbsp;Spain, identified by local media as Diego Miralles, was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A runner gets gored by a bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from Castellon, Spain, identified by local media as Diego Miralles,...more

A runner gets gored by a bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from Castellon, Spain, identified by local media as Diego Miralles, was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A runner holds on to the horn of an El Pilar fighting bull, after being gored by it, on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A runner holds on to the horn of an El Pilar fighting bull, after being gored by it, on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A runner holds on to the horn of an El Pilar fighting bull, after being gored by it, on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>An unidentified runner who was gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street is taken to hospital after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

An unidentified runner who was gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street is taken to hospital after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An unidentified runner who was gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street is taken to hospital after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Torrestrella fighting bulls take the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Torrestrella fighting bulls take the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Torrestrella fighting bulls take the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A Torrestrella fighting bull heads towards a runner as it takes the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A Torrestrella fighting bull heads towards a runner as it takes the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Torrestrella fighting bull heads towards a runner as it takes the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Runners joke at the town hall square before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Runners joke at the town hall square before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Runners joke at the town hall square before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>A bullring worker watches a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

A bullring worker watches a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A bullring worker watches a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

<p>Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante performs a pass to a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante performs a pass to a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante performs a pass to a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Revellers kiss before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Revellers kiss before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers kiss before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Traditional giant figures perform a dance on the sixth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

Traditional giant figures perform a dance on the sixth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Traditional giant figures perform a dance on the sixth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

<p>A reveller jokes around next to a sleeping couple during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A reveller jokes around next to a sleeping couple during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A reveller jokes around next to a sleeping couple during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>A fighting cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

A fighting cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A fighting cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

<p>A runner gets up after falling while running from Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls and steers as he was taking the Estafeta curve during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A runner gets up after falling while running from Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls and steers as he was taking the Estafeta curve during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera more

A runner gets up after falling while running from Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls and steers as he was taking the Estafeta curve during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Ernest Hemingway's grandson John (R) and great grandson Michael are pictured next to a bust of the late U.S. author during an interview with Reuters at the Cafe Iruna in Pamplona on the fifth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Ernest Hemingway's grandson John (R) and great grandson Michael are pictured next to a bust of the late U.S. author during an interview with Reuters at the Cafe Iruna in Pamplona on the fifth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. ...more

Ernest Hemingway's grandson John (R) and great grandson Michael are pictured next to a bust of the late U.S. author during an interview with Reuters at the Cafe Iruna in Pamplona on the fifth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Revelers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Revelers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Revelers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A boy runs in front of a toy bull during the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A boy runs in front of a toy bull during the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A boy runs in front of a toy bull during the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>Runners get trapped by steers at the entrance to the bull ring during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Runners get trapped by steers at the entrance to the bull ring during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners get trapped by steers at the entrance to the bull ring during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A crowd of runners sprint towards the entrance to the bull ring during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A crowd of runners sprint towards the entrance to the bull ring during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A crowd of runners sprint towards the entrance to the bull ring during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>A fighting cow tosses a reveller at the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A fighting cow tosses a reveller at the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A fighting cow tosses a reveller at the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>A woman uses her smart phone on a balcony to record the runners waiting for the start of the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman uses her smart phone on a balcony to record the runners waiting for the start of the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman uses her smart phone on a balcony to record the runners waiting for the start of the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A fighting cow leaps over revelers upon entering the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A fighting cow leaps over revelers upon entering the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A fighting cow leaps over revelers upon entering the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>A reveller sleeps on a public bench after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A reveller sleeps on a public bench after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveller sleeps on a public bench after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Spanish bullfighter Antonio Nazare performs a pass to a bull at the Pamplona bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu</p>

Spanish bullfighter Antonio Nazare performs a pass to a bull at the Pamplona bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Spanish bullfighter Antonio Nazare performs a pass to a bull at the Pamplona bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

<p>Musicians play guitars and sing during the procession of San Fermin on the saint's day in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Musicians play guitars and sing during the procession of San Fermin on the saint's day in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Musicians play guitars and sing during the procession of San Fermin on the saint's day in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>An Alcurrucen fighting bull gets turned around at the entrance to the bull ring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

An Alcurrucen fighting bull gets turned around at the entrance to the bull ring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An Alcurrucen fighting bull gets turned around at the entrance to the bull ring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Revellers sleep on the street before the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Revellers sleep on the street before the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sleep on the street before the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A reveler jumps from a fountain at the Plaza de Navarreria as he is sprayed with water during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A reveler jumps from a fountain at the Plaza de Navarreria as he is sprayed with water during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveler jumps from a fountain at the Plaza de Navarreria as he is sprayed with water during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Revelers gets soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Revelers gets soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revelers gets soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Revelers celebrate the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Revelers celebrate the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revelers celebrate the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Revelers hold up their red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Revelers hold up their red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revelers hold up their red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Revelers get soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Revelers get soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revelers get soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A young man walks with a suitcase in front of a mural representing the running of the bulls in downtown Pamplona, northern Spain July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A young man walks with a suitcase in front of a mural representing the running of the bulls in downtown Pamplona, northern Spain July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A young man walks with a suitcase in front of a mural representing the running of the bulls in downtown Pamplona, northern Spain July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

