Running the Palio di Siena

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima" (R), takes a curve on his way to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", crosses the finish line to win the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari rides the horse "Morosita Prima" (2nd R) at the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A flag bearer performs before the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is kissed by jokey Alberto Ricceri as he arrives in the church to be blessed before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

People sing in the church as Onda (sea wave) parish's horse 'Osama Bin' is blessed in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Carabinieri perform an attack before the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Jockeys prepare to enter the rope during the start of the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The jockey of "Torre" parish Andrea Mari, on the horse "Morosita Prima", celebrates after winning the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The groomer for "Pantera" (panther) holds the horse in front of supporters before the start of the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

