Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 30, 2016 | 11:45pm IST

Running the Palio di Siena

Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 8
A drummer dressed in a traditional costume is seen before the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A drummer dressed in a traditional costume is seen before the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A drummer dressed in a traditional costume is seen before the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 8
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 8
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom as they arrives for the first practice in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom as they arrives for the first practice in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom as they arrives for the first practice in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 8
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 8
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
6 / 8
Jockey Luigi Bruschelli of "Drago" (Dragon) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Luigi Bruschelli of "Drago" (Dragon) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Jockey Luigi Bruschelli of "Drago" (Dragon) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 8
Del Mangia tower is seen in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Del Mangia tower is seen in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Del Mangia tower is seen in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Military precision

Military precision

Next Slideshows

Military precision

Military precision

Soldiers undergoing rigorous inspections ahead of parades and ceremonies.

28 Jun 2016
Landmark Stonewall Inn

Landmark Stonewall Inn

The Stonewall Inn, a New York City bar widely recognized as the birthplace of the U.S. gay rights movement, was granted historic landmark status by city...

27 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from this week.

25 Jun 2016
Euro fanatics

Euro fanatics

Fans find jubilation, heartbreak and violence on the sidelines at the Euro 2016 championship.

23 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast