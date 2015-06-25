Edition:
Running the Supreme Court

Interns with media organizations run with the decision upholding the Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A news assistant runs copies of court rulings to his fellow reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A television news assistant runs to his co-workers with printed copies of U.S. Supreme Court decisions as soon as they are released at the court building in Washington June 22, 2015. Over the next week, the court will release its decisions on some of the most-watched cases of the term, including rulings on gay marriage, the death penalty and the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2013
CNN intern Jessica McHugh runs with the results of the Supreme Court case on the police right to search cellphones outside the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Television news assistants run to their co-workers with printed copies of U.S. Supreme Court decisions as soon as they are released at the court building in Washington June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A news assistant runs copies of court rulings to her fellow reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Onlookers applaud as a news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2013
A man in a pink tank top runs with the printed copy of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2013
Reporters run from the courthouse with paper copies of the U.S. Supreme Court decision for the Hobby Lobby, in Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
A news assistant (in coat and tie, walking towards camera) runs copies of court rulings to his fellow reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A television news assistant (C) runs to his co-workers with printed copies of U.S. Supreme Court decisions as soon as they are released at the court building in Washington June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
