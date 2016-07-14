Running the Tour de France
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (R, on ground) falls on the road. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain falls on the road. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road with his bicycle after a fall. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain takes a new bicycle after a fall. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain takes a new bicycle after a fall. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain takes a new bicycle after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Juan Medina
