Pictures | Fri Jul 15, 2016 | 2:05am IST

Running the Tour de France

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
1 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (R, on ground) falls on the road. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
2 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain falls on the road. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
3 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road with his bicycle after a fall. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
4 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
5 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
6 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
7 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
8 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain takes a new bicycle after a fall. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
9 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain takes a new bicycle after a fall. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
10 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain takes a new bicycle after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
11 / 12
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
12 / 12
