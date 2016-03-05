Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry
Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch poses for a photograph with his sons Lachlan and James. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Georgia May Jagger (L) and Elizabeth Scarlet Jagger. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Musician Bob Geldof (R) and his wife Jeanne Marine (2ndR) arrive with musician Bill Wyman and his wife Suzanne Accosta. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actor Michael Caine and his wife Shakira. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Comedian Barry Humphries and his wife Lizzie Spender. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive of News UK, and her husband Charlie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Andrew Lloyd Webber and his wife Madeleine Gurdon. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Artist Tracey Emin. REUTERS/Neil Hall
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch arrives with his sons Lachlan and Jame. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photographer David Bailey and wife Catherine. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jade Jagger. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Elisabeth Murdoch. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Conservative MP Priti Patel. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jerry Hall arrives. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Britain's Secretary for Justice Michael Gove and wife Sarah Vine. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Oscars red carpet
The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the 2016 Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.