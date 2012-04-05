Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 5, 2012 | 1:00pm IST

Rural Tourism in India

<p>Tourists play in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tourists play in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Tourists play in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 6
<p>A woman cooks "roti" (Indian bread) on an earthen stove inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman cooks "roti" (Indian bread) on an earthen stove inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A woman cooks "roti" (Indian bread) on an earthen stove inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 6
<p>Tourists stand next to a goat inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Tourists stand next to a goat inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Tourists stand next to a goat inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 6
<p>A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 6
<p>A decorated camel stands at a farm near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A decorated camel stands at a farm near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A decorated camel stands at a farm near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 6
<p>A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Travelogue: Mongolia

Travelogue: Mongolia

Next Slideshows

Travelogue: Mongolia

Travelogue: Mongolia

A look at the big skies and broad steppes of Mongolia.

05 Apr 2012
Stranded ship sinks

Stranded ship sinks

A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.

04 Apr 2012
Russia's student soldiers

Russia's student soldiers

Field trips are the norm at Russia's Yermolov Cadet School.

04 Apr 2012
Crackland Brazil

Crackland Brazil

Our photographers spend 24 hours in seven Brazilian cities chronicling the nocturnal encampments that double as open-air crack markets.

04 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast