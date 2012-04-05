Rural Tourism in India
Tourists play in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tourists play in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman cooks "roti" (Indian bread) on an earthen stove inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman cooks "roti" (Indian bread) on an earthen stove inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tourists stand next to a goat inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tourists stand next to a goat inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A decorated camel stands at a farm near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A decorated camel stands at a farm near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tourist plays in a mud pool inside a farm house near Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Travelogue: Mongolia
A look at the big skies and broad steppes of Mongolia.
Stranded ship sinks
A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.
Russia's student soldiers
Field trips are the norm at Russia's Yermolov Cadet School.
Crackland Brazil
Our photographers spend 24 hours in seven Brazilian cities chronicling the nocturnal encampments that double as open-air crack markets.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.