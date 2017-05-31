Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 31, 2017 | 5:55pm IST

Rush hour blast in Kabul

A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 17
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
2 / 17
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
3 / 17
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 17
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 17
Afghan security forces carry injured men in the back of police car near the site a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces carry injured men in the back of police car near the site a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Afghan security forces carry injured men in the back of police car near the site a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
6 / 17
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
7 / 17
Burned vehicles are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Burned vehicles are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Burned vehicles are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
8 / 17
A man holds an injured outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A man holds an injured outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A man holds an injured outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
9 / 17
Afghan men carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Afghan men carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
10 / 17
Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
11 / 17
An Injured Afghan man walks on the street near a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Injured Afghan man walks on the street near a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
An Injured Afghan man walks on the street near a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
12 / 17
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 17
Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
14 / 17
Afghan municipality workers sweep a road outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan municipality workers sweep a road outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Afghan municipality workers sweep a road outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
15 / 17
Relatives of victims listen to hospital officials after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Relatives of victims listen to hospital officials after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Relatives of victims listen to hospital officials after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 17
A woman sits outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A woman sits outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A woman sits outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Blast in Kabul

Blast in Kabul

Next Slideshows

Blast in Kabul

Blast in Kabul

A car bomb explosion occurred during the morning rush hour in a busy part of the Afghan capital.

31 May 2017
Modi visits Spain

Modi visits Spain

PM Narendra Modi visits Spain as part of his four-nation tour of Europe.

31 May 2017
Modi meets Merkel

Modi meets Merkel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his visit to Germany.

31 May 2017
Assault on final Islamic State enclave in Mosul

Assault on final Islamic State enclave in Mosul

Iraqi forces launch an operation to capture the last Islamic State-held enclave in Mosul.

31 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast