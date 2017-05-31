Rush hour blast in Kabul
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Damaged cars are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces carry injured men in the back of police car near the site a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Burned vehicles are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man holds an injured outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Damaged cars are seen at the site of a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Injured Afghan man walks on the street near a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Relatives of Afghan victims mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan officials inspect outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan municipality workers sweep a road outside the German embassy after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Relatives of victims listen to hospital officials after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman sits outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Blast in Kabul
A car bomb explosion occurred during the morning rush hour in a busy part of the Afghan capital.
Modi visits Spain
PM Narendra Modi visits Spain as part of his four-nation tour of Europe.
Modi meets Merkel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his visit to Germany.
Assault on final Islamic State enclave in Mosul
Iraqi forces launch an operation to capture the last Islamic State-held enclave in Mosul.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.