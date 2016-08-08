Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 8, 2016 | 9:06pm IST

Russia hosts army games

Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 22
Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units, part of the International Army Games 2016, in the city of Murom, Russia, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units, part of the International Army Games 2016, in the city of Murom, Russia, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units, part of the International Army Games 2016, in the city of Murom, Russia, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 22
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 22
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 22
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 22
The S-300 air defence system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The S-300 air defence system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
The S-300 air defence system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 22
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team perform during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team perform during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team perform during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 22
A boy stands on the S-300 air defence mobile missile system during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A boy stands on the S-300 air defence mobile missile system during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
A boy stands on the S-300 air defence mobile missile system during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 22
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 22
A Mil Mi-28N Night Hunter military helicopter performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Mil Mi-28N Night Hunter military helicopter performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A Mil Mi-28N Night Hunter military helicopter performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 22
A Russian servicemen uses binoculars during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian servicemen uses binoculars during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A Russian servicemen uses binoculars during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 22
A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 22
MiG-29 jet fighter performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MiG-29 jet fighter performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
MiG-29 jet fighter performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 22
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Azerbaijan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Azerbaijan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Azerbaijan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 22
A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 22
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 22
A BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, drives during a competition of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, drives during a competition of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, drives during a competition of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 22
T-72 tanks, operated by crews from Kuwait (front) and Nicaragua, drive during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

T-72 tanks, operated by crews from Kuwait (front) and Nicaragua, drive during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
T-72 tanks, operated by crews from Kuwait (front) and Nicaragua, drive during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 22
Servicemen walk during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Servicemen walk during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Servicemen walk during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 22
A tank fires at a target on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A tank fires at a target on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
A tank fires at a target on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
20 / 22
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kuwait, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kuwait, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kuwait, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 22
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Russia, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Russia, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Russia, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia

Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia

Next Slideshows

Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia

Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia

Macedonia declares a state of emergency in its capital Skopje and neighboring districts after at least 21 people were killed in flash floods.

08 Aug 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 2

Rio Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from the second day of competition at the Rio Games.

08 Aug 2016
Today's Olympic news: Record swims

Today's Olympic news: Record swims

World records were shattered in the pool on the first night of competition at the Rio Games.

07 Aug 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 1

Rio Olympics: Day 1

Highlights from the first day of competition at the Rio Games.

07 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast