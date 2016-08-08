Russia hosts army games
Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units, part of the International Army Games 2016, in the city of Murom, Russia, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
The S-300 air defence system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team perform during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy stands on the S-300 air defence mobile missile system during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Mil Mi-28N Night Hunter military helicopter performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian servicemen uses binoculars during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
MiG-29 jet fighter performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Azerbaijan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, drives during a competition of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-72 tanks, operated by crews from Kuwait (front) and Nicaragua, drive during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Servicemen walk during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank fires at a target on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kuwait, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Russia, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia
Macedonia declares a state of emergency in its capital Skopje and neighboring districts after at least 21 people were killed in flash floods.
Rio Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from the second day of competition at the Rio Games.
Today's Olympic news: Record swims
World records were shattered in the pool on the first night of competition at the Rio Games.
Rio Olympics: Day 1
Highlights from the first day of competition at the Rio Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.