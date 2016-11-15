Edition:
Russia resumes strikes against Syria

A still image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A still image taken from drone footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows missiles hitting what Defence Ministry said was militants' ammunition warehouse at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A still image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows a jet taking off from Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier near the coast of Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A still image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows cruise missiles being launched from Russian Admiral Grigorovich frigate deployed off Syria coast. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 15, 2016, shows jets on a deck of Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier near the coast of Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 15, 2016, shows cruise missiles being launched from Russian Admiral Grigorovich frigate deployed off Syria coast. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
