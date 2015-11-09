Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2015 | 11:15pm IST

Russian athletics scandal

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. Savinova is one of five athletes recommended for a lifetime ban in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Russia's Mariya Savinova (R) is congratulated by compatriot and third placed Ekaterina Poistogova after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Mariya Savinova smiles as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Russia's Mariya Savinova poses for photos with coach Vladimir Kazarin after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she received her gold medal during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kenya's Pamela Jelimo (R) and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova run on their way to finishing first and second respectively in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Poistogova is one of five athletes recommended for a lifetime ban in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold ahead of second placed South Africa's Caster Semenya in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Emily Cole

(L to R) Ukraine's Nataliia Lupu, Kenya's Pamela Jelimo and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova compete in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Mariya Savinova (C) wins gold, South Africa's Caster Semenya (L) won silver and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova won bronze during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova (L) and Kenya's Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei react after their women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

