Russian athletics scandal
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. Savinova is one of five athletes recommended for a lifetime ban in a World Anti-Doping Agency report. ...more
Russia's Mariya Savinova (R) is congratulated by compatriot and third placed Ekaterina Poistogova after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russia's Mariya Savinova smiles as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Russia's Mariya Savinova poses for photos with coach Vladimir Kazarin after she won the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she received her gold medal during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Russia's Mariya Savinova wins the women's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kenya's Pamela Jelimo (R) and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova run on their way to finishing first and second respectively in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Poistogova is one of...more
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold ahead of second placed South Africa's Caster Semenya in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Emily Cole
(L to R) Ukraine's Nataliia Lupu, Kenya's Pamela Jelimo and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova compete in their women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russia's Mariya Savinova (C) wins gold, South Africa's Caster Semenya (L) won silver and Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova won bronze during the women's 800m victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012....more
Russia's Ekaterina Poistogova (L) and Kenya's Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei react after their women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts after she won gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
China's pollution problem
China is widely assumed to be the world's largest carbon emitter, though no one knows how many tons of carbon China emits each year.
Ghosts of Olympics past
Long after the fanfare, the venues of past Olympics remain.
Famous Olympic drug scandals
Ten of the most famous Olympic athletes who were involved in drug scandals.
Myanmar's historic vote
Myanmar's ruling party concedes defeat in the country's general election as the opposition led by Aung San Suu Kyi appears on course for a landslide victory.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.