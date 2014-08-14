Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 14, 2014 | 10:58pm IST

Russian convoy nears Ukraine

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 30
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 30
Drivers eat a watermelon beside trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers eat a watermelon beside trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers eat a watermelon beside trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 30
Trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine get parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine get parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine get parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 30
Russian servicemen watch a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive past near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen watch a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive past near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Russian servicemen watch a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive past near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a bridge near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a bridge near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a bridge near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 30
Drivers gather near trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers gather near trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers gather near trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 30
A driver cools down near trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A driver cools down near trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A driver cools down near trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 30
Drivers gather near a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers gather near a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers gather near a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 30
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
Close
24 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
Close
25 / 30
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
26 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
27 / 30
A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
28 / 30
A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
Close
29 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
On Mount Sinjar

On Mount Sinjar

Next Slideshows

On Mount Sinjar

On Mount Sinjar

Among the Yazidi on the arid mountain.

14 Aug 2014
Crash kills presidential candidate

Crash kills presidential candidate

The jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was polling in third place, crashes in Santos.

14 Aug 2014
Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

A Russian convoy approaches eastern Ukraine.

14 Aug 2014
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Separatist fighting in Ukraine intensifies as Russia masses troops on the border.

13 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures