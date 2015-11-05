Russian plane crashes in Egypt
Military investigators from Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia under the brand name...more
A relative reacts as she touches a cross on the grave of Alexei Alexeev, a victim of the crash, during a funeral ceremony at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A man comforts a woman as relatives of those killed in an air crash in Egypt gather for the identification of remains at a morgue in St. Petersburg, Russia November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Military investigators from Egypt and Russia stand near the debris of a Russian airliner at the site of its crash at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives mourn next to a coffin of Alexei Alexeev, a victim of the crash, during a funeral ceremony at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
People mourn at a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
A debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The Russian airplane crash site on the Sinai Peninsula is pictured in this handout photo satellite image provided by Russian Emergencies Ministry on November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Press Service of Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters
The remains of a Russian airliner are seen as an Egyptian military helicopter flies over the crash site in al-Hasanah area at El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail looks at the remains of a plane crash at the desert in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The debris from a Russian airliner is seen at its crash site at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egyptian army soldiers collect belongings of passengers from the crash site of a Russian airliner at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An Egyptian army soldier stands guard near debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives of victims of Metrojet's Airbus A-321 plane with registration number EI-ETJ that crashed in Egypt, mourn at Crowne Plaza hotel near Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov (L) speaks with a military investigator at the crash site, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The remains of a Russian airliner are inspected by military investigators at the crash�site at the al-Hasanah area in El Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People place photos of victims during a commemoration meeting at Dvortsovaya Square in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Russian emergency ministry officers carry stretchers as they prepare to unload the bodies of victims in St. Petersburg, Russia November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool
Clothes are pictured on the ground at the site where a Russian airliner crashed in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Egypt's Prime Minister Sherif Ismail (C) looks at the remains of a plane crash at the desert in central Sinai near El Arish city north of Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The remains of a Russian airliner which crashed is seen in central Sinai near El Arish city, north Egypt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Egyptian children carrying banners in solidarity with Russian children who died in Saturday's plane crash over Sinai, stand in front of a morgue where bodies of the victims lie in Cairo, Egypt November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People lay flowers near a cross made of 224 candles to commemorate victims on the stairs of the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A toy plane and flowers are left on a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
A couple mourns at a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
An Egyptian military helicopter flies over debris at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman with a child reacts as she comes to place flowers on a makeshift memorial outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
People mourn near a makeshift memorial for victims outside Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia November 1, 2015.
