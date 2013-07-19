Russian protest leader freed on bail
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia inside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. A Russian court temporarily released Navalny from custody on Friday, but placed him under travel restrictions, while he awaits the...more
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia inside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. A Russian court temporarily released Navalny from custody on Friday, but placed him under travel restrictions, while he awaits the outcome of an appeal against his sentence to five years in jail. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R, centre) talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L, centre) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R, centre) talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L, centre) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) reacts as he talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) reacts as he talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit in a glass-walled cage during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit in a glass-walled cage during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage as he attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage as he attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage, with his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov seen in the background, during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage, with his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov seen in the background, during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Riot police detain a woman during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Riot police detain a woman during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Policemen detain a woman on a police truck during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Policemen detain a woman on a police truck during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana...more
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Policemen detain people during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Policemen detain people during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit inside a glass-walled cage as they attend a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit inside a glass-walled cage as they attend a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C) leaves a glass-walled cage during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C) leaves a glass-walled cage during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Riot police block people who gathered to protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police block people who gathered to protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and walks on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. Russian...more
A woman holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and walks on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to five years in jail for theft on Thursday, an unexpectedly tough punishment which supporters said proved President Vladimir Putin was a dictator ruling by repression. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man sits on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man sits on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Riot police detain a man during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in St. Petersburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Riot police detain a man during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in St. Petersburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A riot policeman attempts to detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A riot policeman attempts to detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People gather to protest against a verdict by a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, near the headquarters of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in central Moscow, July 18,...more
People gather to protest against a verdict by a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, near the headquarters of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) is handcuffed and escorted by Interior Ministry officers inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. A Russian judge sentenced protest leader Alexei Navalny to five years in prison on Thursday after...more
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) is handcuffed and escorted by Interior Ministry officers inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. A Russian judge sentenced protest leader Alexei Navalny to five years in prison on Thursday after convicting him of large-scale theft in a trial Navalny said was politically motivated. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's biggest critics, was led away from court by law enforcement officers after the judge pronounced the sentence in the industrial city of Kirov. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year sentence. REUTERS/Kommersant Photo
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) and his wife Yulia (L) enter a courtroom to attend a hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) and his wife Yulia (L) enter a courtroom to attend a hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (back) stands inside a courtroom after the announcement of a verdict in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (back) stands inside a courtroom after the announcement of a verdict in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L, front) is escorted by an Interior Ministry officer inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L, front) is escorted by an Interior Ministry officer inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) attends a court hearing trial in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) attends a court hearing trial in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia after the announcement of a verdict inside a court building in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia after the announcement of a verdict inside a court building in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Subsidized food in India
The National Food Security Ordinance aims to give five kg (11 lb) of cheap grain every month to 800 million people.
Aleppo divided
The Karaj Al-Hajez crossing is a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, under rebel control, from Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the...
Idaho's militia training
The Light Foot Militia descend on a piece of land near Priest River, Idaho for their third annual gathering.
Mandela's 95th birthday
Well-wishers celebrate Nelson Mandela's 95th birthday while the former South African president is treated in hospital due to a six-week lung infection.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.