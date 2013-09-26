Russian war games
Vessels are seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Servicemen take part in the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Servicemen parachute above a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. Military groups from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan took part in joint military exercises as part of "interaction-2013". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A military vessel is seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A soldier sets off a drone at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters release flares as they perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin watches the closing stage of the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013) at the Gozhsky firing range in Grodno, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
MI-24 helicopters fly away from a flare above a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Vessels are seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters perform during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Servicemen get off a MI-8 helicopter at a military ground near the town of Osipovichi, southeast of Minsk, Belarus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spectators watch a T-90MS tank (L, front) and a Sprut self-propelled tank destroyer (3rd L) during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Russian T-90S tank fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013", the 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
