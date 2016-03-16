Edition:
India
Wed Mar 16, 2016

Russian warplanes leave Syria

A Russian military pilot is greeted upon his return from Syria to a home airbase during a welcoming ceremony in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Olga Balashova

Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Russian and Syrian servicemen line up near military jets during a ceremony dedicated to the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria at Hmeymim airbase, Syria, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Vadim Grishankin

Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Russian military jets flying from Syria are seen shortly before landing on the runway of an airbase in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Olga Balashova

Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Participants throw a pilot into the air as they gather to welcome Russian military jets upon their arrival from Syria during a ceremony at an airbase in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence

Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A boy reacts in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Monday, January 11, 2016
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Monday, January 11, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on the Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Tuesday, November 17, 2015
People inspect a site hit by what residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Friday, November 13, 2015
A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Monday, January 11, 2016
A boy carries a baby in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Monday, January 11, 2016
A warplane, which activists said belongs to the Russian forces, flies in the sky over the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Sunday, January 10, 2016
A man comforts a woman whose relatives were killed at a site hit by what activists claim were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Maasran town in the southern part of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Monday, November 16, 2015
Defence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Monday, November 16, 2015
A woman walks past dead men amidst debris at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Wednesday, October 21, 2015
