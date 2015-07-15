Russian World Cup tour
The statue of Mother Homeland at the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The construction site of the new Pobeda (Victory) Arena soccer stadium in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows a bridge over the Volga river in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
"The Volga sails" residential complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The construction site of a new soccer stadium in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The construction site of the new soccer stadium in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Men ride a scooter past the Olympic cauldron, as the Fisht soccer stadium is seen in the background, in the Olympic park in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A view of the construction of the Fisht soccer stadium in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People walk past the Fisht soccer stadium in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People walk in front of Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
General view shows the Palace of Agriculture (R) and apartment buildings in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Players changing room is seen at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A bath room for players is seen at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man fishes in the river Kazanka next to the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Dmitry Svatkovsky, gold medallist in modern pentathlon at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and current deputy governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, shows a model of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. Russia will host the 2018...more
An aerial view of the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view of the Alexander Nevsky cathedral in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tram moves along Rozdestvenskay street in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view of a bridge across the Oka river in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view of the staircase connecting the Kremlin with the embankment of the Volga river in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman works on a flower bed in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view of the construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view of the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view of apartment buildings in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
