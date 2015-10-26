Russia's bombing campaign in Syria
Residents run though dust in a site damaged by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A frame grab shows what Russia says is an explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on Islamic State armored vehicles and a fuel depot in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of...more
Residents ride motorcycles near smoke rising from what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Russian ground staff members load a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet with weapons at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Pilots of the Russian air force salute near a military jet before a sortie at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Smoke rises after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State base in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A man walks on the rubble of a damaged site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets take off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
An explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on an ammunition depot to the west of Jubb al-zarus in Hama province, Syria. Image released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Demonstrators hold a placard and wave Syrian opposition flags as they protest against Russia's military operation in Syria in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Military jets of the Russian air force during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Airstrikes carried out by Russia in the Syrian province of Idlib, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A pilot of a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet gestures before taking off at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Residents ride a motorcycle in a site damaged by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Smoke rising after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on militant workshops near Sermania in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet is seen on the tarmac at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Russian ground staff members work on a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Russian ground staff members work on a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A Russian ground staff member loads a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet with weapons at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets take off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria,October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Next Slideshows
Geeta comes home
Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian girl stranded in Pakistan for 13 years after wandering over one of the world's most militarised borders, arrives home.
Landmarks go blue
Landmarks are lit up blue as part of a United Nations global event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN's founding.
India vs S.Africa - Fifth ODI
India play South Africa in the fifth and final ODI match in Mumbai.
Hurricane Patricia bears down
One of the strongest ever hurricanes lashed western Mexico with rain and winds, causing chaos in coastal towns and resorts.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.