Russia's bombing campaign in Syria
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Russian military engineer uncovers ammunition of a Su-34 fighter bomber at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, in a frame grab taken from footage November 30, 2015. Russian Su-34 fighter bombers flew in Syria for the first time with air-to-air missiles for...more
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, November 28, 2015....more
People mourn over bodies of people, who died during what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, during their funeral in Idlib province, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A Russian S-400 defense missile system drives out of a cargo plane at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. Russia sent the advanced missile system to Syria to protect its jets operating there and pledged its air force would keep flying missions near Turkish air...more
Honor guards carry a coffin with the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the SU-24 jet downed by Turkey, during a ceremony at the Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky
A man inspects the damage after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A Russian S-400 defense missile system deployed at Hmeymim airbase in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A still image taken from video footage shows Russian navy ships launching cruise missiles at targets in Syria, in the Caspian sea. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A Russian ground crew member writes the words "For Paris" on a bomb on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
A still image taken from video footage shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. Image released November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout...more
A Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducts an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow,...more
Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bombers conduct an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
People inspect a site hit by what residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage...more
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen inside the remains of a cluster munition that activists say was fired by the Russian air force on Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man comforts a woman whose relatives were killed at a site hit by what activists claim were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Maasran town in the southern part of Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei...more
Smoke rises after what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
