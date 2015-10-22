Edition:
Russia's campaign in Syria

A frame grab shows what Russia says is an explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on Islamic State armored vehicles and a fuel depot in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Pilots of the Russian air force salute near a military jet before a sortie at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Smoke rises after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State base in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A man walks on the rubble of a damaged site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
An explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on an ammunition depot to the west of Jubb al-zarus in Hama province, Syria. Image released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Demonstrators hold a placard and wave Syrian opposition flags as they protest against Russia's military operation in Syria in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Military jets of the Russian air force during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Airstrikes carried out by Russia in the Syrian province of Idlib, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
The Russian-flagged cargo ship Alexandr Tkachenko sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 6, 2015. The ship, chartered by the Russian government to make voyages to a government-controlled port in Syria, was carrying military trucks when it headed to Syria, according to photographs taken as it passed through the Bosphorus Straits. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A military jet of the Russian air force taking off at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Smoke rising after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on militant workshops near Sermania in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
