Russia's communist kids
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, attend a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015. While the...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, take a pledge during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19,...more
People attend a ceremony for the inauguration of new members of the Pioneer Organization, with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin seen in the background, at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region,...more
School children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, prepare before a ceremony to mark the beginning of a new academic year at school-liceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 1, 2012....more
A boy, holding a flag and wearing red neckerchief, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, attends a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19,...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 new members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol region, Russia, November 19, 2015....more
A pioneer ties red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 19,...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, stand in the background while the chairman of a pioneer team (R) salutes a school teacher and the local pioneer leader during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly...more
A veteran kisses children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of...more
Children, holding red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, salute during a ceremony for the inauguration of 55 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of...more
