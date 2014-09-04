Russia's French warship delayed
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France September 4, 2014. France will not deliver the first of two helicopter carriers to Russia for now because of...more
Laborers work on the Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Russian sailors enter the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Russian sailors descend from their Russian navy frigate Smolny at the Saint-Nazaire STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in western France, June 30, 2014. About four hundred Russian sailors arrived in western France for training on...more
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 15, 2014. The Sevastopol is one of two Mistral-class warships ordered by the Russian Navy. ...more
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, named after the naval base in Crimea, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, named after the naval base in Crimea, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Burning the coca fields
Colombian soldiers on an operation to eradicate coca plants at a plantation.
Fighting the Islamic State
Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.
NATO summit in Wales
Crises in Iraq and Ukraine are at the top of the agenda as NATO leaders gather for a summit.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.