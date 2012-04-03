Russia's student soldiers
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School inspects the district as he takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School finishes a meal after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School makes a list of participants before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School prepare to take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School assist an injured partner as part of a simulation during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School relax in their quarters after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School drinks water from a tap before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School pose for a photograph in gas masks during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School looks on as he takes part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School pray before sitting down for dinner after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School lodge at a training base, the terminal point of their training march, near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School sits on a bus before taking part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School stack their replica weapons after a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take a rest during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School take part in a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School gets ready before a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School rest during a training march near the southern Russian city of Stavropol, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
