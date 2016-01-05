Russia's Syria strike zone
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4,...more
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Produce are covered in dust as people inspect a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man walks with boys inside a damaged school after it was hit yesterday by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man walks near a damaged truck at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Karf Naseh town, Aleppo countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. This is the only road that connects Islamic State controlled...more
Residents toss belongings from a damaged building from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A view shows a site that contained a drinking water well, damaged by what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force, in the rebel-controlled area of Al Ghariya village, eastern countryside of Deraa, Syria November 12, 2015....more
Smoke rises after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Talat al-Sayyad in the north of Hama province, Syria October 14, 2015. Fares al-Bayoush, a former Syrian army colonel who heads the Fursan al-Haq group,...more
Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Khan al-Sebil, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man walks near a damaged site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill that provides wheat and grains as aid to residents in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1,...more
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men inspect the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016....more
A civil denfence member from the demining unit attempts to dismantle unexploded cluster bomblets that activists say were fired by the Russian air force at Maasran town, in the southern province of Idlib, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate November 28, 2015....more
A man inspects a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Babila, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People inspect a site hit by what activists were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Boys stand at a ground damaged by what activists said were air strikes carried out yesterday by the Russian air force at a school in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents inspect a damaged site from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
