Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016

Russia's Syria strike zone

A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Produce are covered in dust as people inspect a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
A man walks with boys inside a damaged school after it was hit yesterday by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A man walks near a damaged truck at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Karf Naseh town, Aleppo countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. This is the only road that connects Islamic State controlled lands to rebel controlled lands, activists said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Residents toss belongings from a damaged building from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A view shows a site that contained a drinking water well, damaged by what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force, in the rebel-controlled area of Al Ghariya village, eastern countryside of Deraa, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Smoke rises after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Talat al-Sayyad in the north of Hama province, Syria October 14, 2015. Fares al-Bayoush, a former Syrian army colonel who heads the Fursan al-Haq group, spoke of a battery of TOW missile platforms stretching east along the frontline from Kafr Nabuda to the village of Maan. The aim is to stop government forces advancing north from Morek to rebel-held Khan Shaykhoun, both towns on a north-south highway linking the city of Hama to Aleppo and Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Khan al-Sebil, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man walks near a damaged site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill that provides wheat and grains as aid to residents in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Men inspect the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A civil denfence member from the demining unit attempts to dismantle unexploded cluster bomblets that activists say were fired by the Russian air force at Maasran town, in the southern province of Idlib, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A man inspects a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Babila, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People inspect a site hit by what activists were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Boys stand at a ground damaged by what activists said were air strikes carried out yesterday by the Russian air force at a school in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged site from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
