Pictures | Sat Jan 23, 2016 | 2:05am IST

Russia's Syria strike zone

A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Residents toss belongings from a damaged building from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Khan al-Sebil, southern Idlib countryside, Syria, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
People inspect a site hit by what activists were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Resident remove a body from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit this vehicle, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Residents inspect a crater at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by the Russian air force in Injara town, Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Residents help an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 9, 2016. At least 70 people died in what activists said where four vacuum bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Numan; other air strikes where also carried out in the towns of Saraqib, Khan Sheikhoun and Maar Dabseh, in Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A man carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. At least 70 people died in what activists said where 4 vacuum bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Numan; other air strikes were also carried out in the towns of Saraqib, Khan Sheikhoun and Maar Dabseh, in Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Dead bodies lie on the ground after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A man walks near a damaged clock in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A warplane, which activists said belongs to the Russian forces, flies in the sky over the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A boy reacts after being wounded following what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, at a field hospital in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
