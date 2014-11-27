SAARC summit in Nepal
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (2nd R) as Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) watches during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (2-R) in front of Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (front C) as Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (back 2nd L) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (front R) look on during the closing...more
Soldiers patrol outside the venue hosting the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police officer guards a deserted road outside the venue hosting the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif walks past his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (foreground) during the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reacts as he attends the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C, standing) and Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala attend the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for...more
Nepali Prime Minister Sushil Koirala speaks during the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool
(Front L-R) Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldives' President Abdulla Yameen, Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala,...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks as Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani watches during the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) and Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa attend the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay (C) poses for a picture upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Member of the Nepalese army stands guard during the arrival of VVIPs at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu ahead of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa is pictured in the second window of a helicopter as he leaves for a Lumbini visit after his arrival ahead of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25,...more
Nepalese police personnel with sniffer dog secures the premises of Tribhuvan International Airport before the VVIP's flights ahead of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014....more
Nepalese police personnel with sniffer dog secures the premises of Tribhuvan International Airport before VVIP's flights ahead of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) receives a bouquet upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a guard of honour upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre R) shakes hand with Nepali Home Minister Bamdev Gautam upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to the media upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) waves to the media upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) waves to the media upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shakes hand with Nepali Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh (L) upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (C) waves to the media upon her arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives a guard of honour upon her arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala, Maldives' President Abdulla Yameen, Pakistan's...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves as Maldives President Abdulla Yameen looks on during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) shakes hands with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014.REUTERS/Niranjan...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (R) during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (front R), in front of Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C), during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation...more
