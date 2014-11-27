Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 27, 2014 | 9:00pm IST

SAARC summit in Nepal

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (2nd R) as Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) watches during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (2-R) in front of Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (front C) as Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (back 2nd L) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (front R) look on during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Soldiers patrol outside the venue hosting the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A police officer guards a deserted road outside the venue hosting the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif walks past his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (foreground) during the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reacts as he attends the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C, standing) and Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala attend the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Nepali Prime Minister Sushil Koirala speaks during the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
(Front L-R) Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldives' President Abdulla Yameen, Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa attend the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks as Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani watches during the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) and Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa attend the opening session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Narendra Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay (C) poses for a picture upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Member of the Nepalese army stands guard during the arrival of VVIPs at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu ahead of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa is pictured in the second window of a helicopter as he leaves for a Lumbini visit after his arrival ahead of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Nepalese police personnel with sniffer dog secures the premises of Tribhuvan International Airport before the VVIP's flights ahead of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Nepalese police personnel with sniffer dog secures the premises of Tribhuvan International Airport before VVIP's flights ahead of the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) receives a bouquet upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a guard of honour upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre R) shakes hand with Nepali Home Minister Bamdev Gautam upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to the media upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) waves to the media upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) waves to the media upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shakes hand with Nepali Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh (L) upon his arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (C) waves to the media upon her arrival for the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives a guard of honour upon her arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif receives a guard of honour upon his arrival to take part in the 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala, Maldives' President Abdulla Yameen, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Sri Lanka's President Mahinda Rajapaksa (L-R) attend closing session of 18th SAARC summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves as Maldives President Abdulla Yameen looks on during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) shakes hands with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014.REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (R) during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (front R), in front of Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C), during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Pictures