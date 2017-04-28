Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 29, 2017 | 5:25am IST

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

A North Korean military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Samidare and JS Ashigara, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transit the Philippine Sea April 28, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor (R) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. Lee Jong-hyeon/News1 via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives for a regularly scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the Western Pacific in Busan, South Korea, April 24, 2017. Jermaine Ralliford/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 311 prepare for their AV-8B Harriers to take off during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 26, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A North Korean military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
South Korean Army soldiers rappel down during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
The USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine, arrives at a naval base in Busan, South Korea, April 25, 2017. Cho Jueong-ho/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A South Korean Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes off during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 26, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. The missiles themselves were shown for the first time inside a new kind of canister-based launcher. The trucks upon which they are mounted are originally designed to move lumber. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
A U.S. Marine takes part in Operation Pacific Reach joint logistic exercise in Pohang, South Korea, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force April 23, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 311 inspect and conduct maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 18, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (L) followed by the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare during a transit of the Philippine Sea April 26, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
South Korean fighter jets take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
