Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
A North Korean military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Samidare and JS Ashigara, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and...more
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor (R) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. Lee Jong-hyeon/News1 via REUTERS
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives for a regularly scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the Western Pacific in Busan, South Korea, April 24, 2017. Jermaine Ralliford/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via...more
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 311 prepare for their AV-8B Harriers to take off during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 26, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. U.S....more
A North Korean military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
South Korean Army soldiers rappel down during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine, arrives at a naval base in Busan, South Korea, April 25, 2017. Cho Jueong-ho/Yonhap via REUTERS
A South Korean Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes off during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 26, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS
Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in...more
A U.S. Marine takes part in Operation Pacific Reach joint logistic exercise in Pohang, South Korea, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force April 23, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A....more
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 311 inspect and conduct maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, April 18, 2017. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez/Handout via REUTERS
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (L) followed by the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare during a transit of the Philippine Sea...more
South Korean fighter jets take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to...
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate...
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.