Sachin Tendulkar - the man and his game

Sachin Tendulkar is carried by his teammate Yusuf Pathan after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after he scored his 100th centuries as Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan watches during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot as Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim (R) watches during India's One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after he scored his 100th international centuries during India's Asia Cup one- day international (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after he scored his 100th international century during India's Asia Cup one- day international (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar signs autographs during India's one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during India'sTri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar sits in the nets area during a practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar (L) stretches during a training session before a 's test cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar raises his arms during a training session before a test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar reacts as he watches a replay of his teammate Rahul Dravid's escape from being bowled out on a big screen during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies' in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar talks to West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul (R) during the presentation ceremony after the fifth day of India's third and final test cricket match in Mumbai November 26, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar arrives to bat as fans try to take pictures during the third day of their third test cricket match against West Indies in Mumbai November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar gestures to a teammate during the third day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar exercises during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 13, 2011. The second test match starts in Kolkata from November 14. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2011
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Sachin Tendulkar play soccer during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar leaves the field during a drink break at the fourth day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar dives to stop the ball during the first day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar reacts while speaking with team coach Duncan Fletcher (L) during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar (R) stretches during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar watches his teammates during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar reacts during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2011
Cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (L) and his wife Anjali visit the Ferrari motorhome before the Indian first F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar (R) poses with his new wax statue made by Madame Tussauds London museum, during its unveiling in Mumbai April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar (L) poses with his new wax statue made by Madame Tussauds London museum, during its unveiling in Mumbai April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar runs to the crease safely in the second match of the tri-nations one-day international series against New Zealand in Colombo September 11, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Thilan Thushara during the finals of the tri-nations one-day international cricket series in Colombo September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballer-Reynolds

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar raises his bat up as he celebrates scoring a century (100 runs) during the finals of the tri-nations one-day international cricket series against Sri Lanka in Colombo September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar holds up his helmet to celebrate scoring a century (100 runs) during the finals of the tri-nations one-day international cricket series against Sri Lanka in Colombo September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar reacts after being dismissed during their ICC Champions Trophy cricket match against Pakistan in Pretoria, September 26, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Australia in Mohali November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar acknowledges the crowd after completing his 17,000 runs during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Australia in Hyderabad November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Australia in Hyderabad November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar (L) listens to former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar during a function in Mumbai November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar speaks during a news conference in Mumbai November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar smiles during a practice session in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar raises his bat and helmet after scoring a century against Sri Lanka during the final day of their first test cricket match in Ahmedabad November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of their second test cricket match against South Africa in Kolkata February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringe/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of their second test cricket match against South Africa in Kolkata February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar reacts during a cricket practice session ahead of their second and final test cricket match against South Africa in Kolkata February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Harbhajan Singh sit on the ground during a practice session ahead of their second and final test cricket match against South Africa in Kolkata February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar carries bats during a practice session ahead of their second and final test cricket match against South Africa in Kolkata February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar walks back towards the pavilion after his dismissal on the fourth day of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after scoring a century on the fourth day of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar carries his batting gear during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against South Africa in Nagpur February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar holds the man of the match trophy after India won the first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chittagong January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after he scored a century during the second day of first test match against Bangladesh in Chittagong January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar plays soccer during a cricket training session in Kolkata December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot during the third one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Cuttack December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the third day's play of the second test cricket match against Australia in Sydney in this January 4, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar prepares to throw a ball during a cricket training session in Nagpur December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar blows a kiss as he celebrates after scoring a goal during a soccer match at a cricket training session in Nagpur December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar smiles during a cricket practice session in Rajkot December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar receives an award for completing 20 years in international cricket as a player in Indian national team, during the annual Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) award function in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Sachin Tendulkar receives an award for completing 20 years in international cricket as a player in Indian national team, during the annual Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) award function in Mumbai December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Punit...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar reacts while playing soccer during a cricket training session ahead of their third test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai November 30, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2009
Sachin Tendulkar laughs as he walks off the field at the end of the second day's play of their third and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar bounces a ball off his bat during a practice session ahead of the third cricket test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo August 1, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar raises his helmet to celebrate after scoring his century against Sri Lanka during the third day of their second test cricket match in Colombo July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar prepares to catch a ball during a practice session ahead of the second test match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar prepares to throw a ball during a practice session in Galle July 17, 2010. India will play Sri Lanka in a three-test series starting on July 18 at Galle. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

Reuters / Saturday, July 17, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar sprints between wickets during a practice session in Galle July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

Reuters / Friday, July 16, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar waves as he arrives on Centre Court for the match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the 2010 Wimbledon tennis championships in London, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa teams in Gwalior February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar hits a ball during the second one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa in Gwalior February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays with a ball as his team mate Virender Sehwag watches during the cricket practice session in Gwalior February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar (L) celebrates with a team mate Harbhajan Singh after India won their second test cricket match against South Africa in Kolkata February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar holds the series trophy after the India team defeated Australia during the fifth day of their second test cricket match against Australia in Bangalore October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 14, 2010
Australia's Mitchell Johnson (C) watches as India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Rahul Dravid celebrate after India beat Australia during the fifth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

Australia's Mitchell Johnson (C) watches as India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Rahul Dravid celebrate after India beat Australia during the fifth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 13, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar prepares to throw a ball during a practice session in Bangalore October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 08, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar smiles after he was presented the honorary rank of Group Captain by P. V. Naik, chief of the Indian Air Force, during a ceremony in New Delhi September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 03, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar poses with the trophy after winning the 'Cricketer of the Year 2009' award at a function in Mumbai January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 28, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar avoids a short pitched delivery during the fifth day of their third cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 06, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar throws a ball during a practice session before their first test cricket match against New Zealand in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 01, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar attends a practice session before their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 01, 2010
Sachin Tendulkar prepares to bowl in the nets during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan on Wednesday, in Mohali March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he waits for his turn to bat in the nets during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan on Wednesday in Mohali March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and coach Gary Kirsten laugh together in the nets during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan in Mohali March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar kicks a ball in a warm-up soccer game during a practice session ahead of their ICC cricket world cup quarter final match against Australia in Ahmedabad March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar gestures during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Australia in Ahmedabad March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar (L) stretches with the help of a member of the support staff during a cricket practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Australia in Ahmedabad March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar looks at his shades during a training session before Sunday's ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against the West Indies in Chennai March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates scoring his century during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against South Africa in Nagpur March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar gestures durring batting practice ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against South Africa in Nagpur March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar bowls a ball during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against Ireland in Bangalore March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar throws a ball against a bat during a training session before Thursday's first cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar (L) gestures as he speaks to coach Duncan Fletcher during a training session before Thursday's first cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar prepares to catch a ball during a training session before Thursday's first cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar speaks to a gathering after receiving India's Best Cricketer of the year 2009-10 award during the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) awards ceremony in Mumbai May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar holds the trophy at the Taj hotel, the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final, in Mumbai April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar holds the trophy after they defeated Sri Lanka during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar gets his hat back by the umpire after bowling an over against Sri Lanka during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar poses with his man of the match trophy after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semi-final match against Pakistan in Mohali March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semi-final match against Pakistan in Mohali March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar eats a banana at a break during a test cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar prepares to throw a ball during a training session before a test cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar plays football during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar gestures during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar sits on a ball during a training session before Friday's second cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2011
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot against Australia during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2012
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (R) shares a moment with Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (R) shares a moment with Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar looks on as school children play cricket during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar shares a moment with school children playing cricket during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar shares a moment with school children playing cricket during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands properly to a school girl during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands properly to a school girl during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar arrives at an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (2nd R) shows how to wash hands properly to school children as Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) looks on during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (2nd R) shows how to wash hands properly to school children as Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) looks on during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (2nd R) shows how to wash hands properly to school children as Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) looks on during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (2nd R) shows how to wash hands properly to school children as Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) looks on during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar throws a ball while he plays cricket with school children during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar throws a ball while he plays cricket with school children during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) washes his hands next to India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar at a demonstration during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan (R) washes his hands next to India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar at a demonstration during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with school children during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with the BMW 7 series car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Nov 7, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Blue all star batsman Sachin Tendulkar (10) bats against the purple all stars during the Cricket all star game at Citi Field. Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Shane Warne (R) walk around the field after a Cricket All-Star exhibition match at Citi Field in New York, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Sachin Tendulkar (R) applauds fans with Muttiah Muralitharan during a Cricket All-Star exhibition match at Citi Field in New York, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Shane Warne walk across the pitch before a Cricket All-Star exhibition match at Citi Field in New York, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Cricket players Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar (R) pose together on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott gets help from retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) as he signs autograph on a cricket bat at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaks to children as retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) signs autograph at Cricket Club of India in Mumbai September 4, 2014. Abbott is on a two-day visit to India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaks to children as retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar signs autograph at Cricket Club of India in Mumbai September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
Bollywood actors and co-owners of football clubs, Abhishek Bachhan (R) and Ranbir Kapoor (2nd R), and Nita Ambani, businesswoman and promoter of the Indian Super League, react as retired cricketer and co-owner of the Kerala Blasters Sachin Tendulkar (L) speaks during the emblem-unveiling ceremony of Indian Super League in Mumbai August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Bollywood actors and co-owners of football clubs, Abhishek Bachhan (R) and Ranbir Kapoor (2nd R), and Nita Ambani, businesswoman and promoter of the Indian Super League, react as retired cricketer and co-owner of the Kerala Blasters Sachin Tendulkar...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2014
MCC's captain Sachin Tendulkar smiles as Rest of the World's Yuvraj Singh attempts to grab his leg during a cricket match to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
MCC's captain Sachin Tendulkar prepares to catch a ball during a cricket match against a Rest of the World team to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
MCC's captain Sachin Tendulkar leads his team onto the field before a cricket match against a Rest of the World team to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
MCC's captain Sachin Tendulkar (L) and teammate Daniel Vettori warm up before a cricket match against a Rest of the World team to celebrate 200 years of Lord's at Lord's cricket ground in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss (CENTRE L) and retired cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (CENTRE R) stand on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, June 28, 2014
Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar greets Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (unseen) before receiving the Bharat Ratna award from him at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2014
Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar poses with BMW's i8 hybrid car during its launch at the Indian Auto Expo in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
Retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) receives the Bharat Ratna award from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi February 4, 2014.REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2014
Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Sourav Ganguly (R), Deputy President of Coca-Cola India and South West Asia Venkatesh Kini (2nd L) and former Brazilian national soccer team captain Carlos Alberto Torres pose next to the World Cup Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, in Kolkata December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Sourav Ganguly (R), Deputy President of Coca-Cola India and South West Asia Venkatesh Kini (2nd L) and former Brazilian national soccer team captain Carlos Alberto Torres pose next to the World Cup...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2013
Sachin Tendulkar pauses during a news conference a day after his retirement, in Mumbai November 17, 2013. Tendulkar will become the first sportsperson to receive a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, the country's government announced hours after the batting great's 200th and final test ended on Saturday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sachin Tendulkar pauses during a news conference a day after his retirement, in Mumbai November 17, 2013. Tendulkar will become the first sportsperson to receive a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, the country's government announced...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Sachin Tendulkar speaks during a news conference a day after his retirement in Mumbai November 17, 2013. Tendulkar will become the first sportsperson to receive a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, the country's government announced hours after the batting great's 200th and final test ended on Saturday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sachin Tendulkar speaks during a news conference a day after his retirement in Mumbai November 17, 2013. Tendulkar will become the first sportsperson to receive a Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, the country's government announced hours...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar gestures as he speaks during a news conference a day after his retirement in Mumbai November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar speaks during a news conference a day after his retirement in Mumbai November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar attends a news conference a day after his retirement in Mumbai November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar speaks during a news conference to launch a travel portal in Mumbai October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
India's Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag watch during a cricket practice session in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar reacts after being bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell (not pictured) during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by New Zealand's Doug Bracewell during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) plays a shot past New Zealand's wicketkeeper Kruger Van Wyk during the second day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar bounces a ball on his bat during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against New Zealand in Bangalore, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 30, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed as New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates with teammates during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar is clean bowled by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the first day of their first test cricket match in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar hits a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar smiles during a news conference held to celebrate becoming the first player in history to score 100 centuries, in Mumbai March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar speaks during a news conference held to celebrate becoming the first player in history to score 100 centuries, in Mumbai March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar plays a ball before he scored his 100th centuries against Bangladesh during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar (R) run between the wickets before Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th centuries against Bangladesh during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH)

Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar (R) run between the wickets before Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th centuries against Bangladesh during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj...more

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after he scored his 100th international centuries during their Asia Cup One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Virat Kohli run between the wickets against Bangladesh during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virat Kohli run between the wickets against Bangladesh during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar looks over his shoulder as he walks from the field after being run out by Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

India's Sachin Tendulkar looks over his shoulder as he walks from the field after being run out by Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012
India's Sachin Tendulkar looks over his shoulder as he walks from the field after being run out by Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar of India stretches during the second day of their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Sachin Tendulkar of India stretches during the second day of their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar of India stretches during the second day of their third test cricket match against Australia at the WACA in Perth January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
