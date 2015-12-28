Edition:
Safe passage from Syrian towns

An injured girl sits in a bus evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, as they wait to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, Syria December 28, 2015. Under the deal, the fighters from the Islamist Ahrar al-Sham group and other local Syrian rebel factions holed up in Zabadani for months have been promised safe passage to Beirut airport and then on to Turkey. At the same time, families and fighters in two besieged Shi'ite towns in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib were heading to Turkey and were then due to fly to Beirut. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
An injured girl sits in a bus evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, as they wait to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, Syria December 28, 2015. Under the deal, the fighters from the Islamist Ahrar al-Sham group and other local Syrian rebel factions holed up in Zabadani for months have been promised safe passage to Beirut airport and then on to Turkey. At the same time, families and fighters in two besieged Shi'ite towns in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib were heading to Turkey and were then due to fly to Beirut. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances and buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, and heading to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances and buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, and heading to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fighter from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani gestures from inside a bus upon his arrival at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. The evacuations took place under a United Nations-sponsored agreement, part of efforts by the U.N. to set up local deals on ceasefires and safe passage as stepping stones toward a wider peace accord in Syria's civil war. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A fighter from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani gestures from inside a bus upon his arrival at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. The evacuations took place under a United Nations-sponsored agreement, part of efforts by the U.N. to set up local deals on ceasefires and safe passage as stepping stones toward a wider peace accord in Syria's civil war. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People cheer as a man waves a Syrian opposition flag upon the arrival of a convoy carrying more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. In return for allowing the rebels to leave, the deal allows the government of President Bashar al-Assad to restore control over areas that had been in rebel hands for the past four years. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
People cheer as a man waves a Syrian opposition flag upon the arrival of a convoy carrying more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. In return for allowing the rebels to leave, the deal allows the government of President Bashar al-Assad to restore control over areas that had been in rebel hands for the past four years. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man waves a Syrian opposition flag as others cheer upon the arrival of a UN and Red Cross convoy escorting more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. Zabadani, northwest of the capital Damascus, was one of the rebels' last strongholds along the border. Much of the town was devastated in a major offensive launched in July against the insurgents by the Syrian army and its Lebanese Hezbollah allies. Only several hundred rebels remain in the town, where most civilians have fled to nearby Madaya. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A man waves a Syrian opposition flag as others cheer upon the arrival of a UN and Red Cross convoy escorting more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. Zabadani, northwest of the capital Damascus, was one of the rebels' last strongholds along the border. Much of the town was devastated in a major offensive launched in July against the insurgents by the Syrian army and its Lebanese Hezbollah allies. Only several hundred rebels remain in the town, where most civilians have fled to nearby Madaya. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Girls carry banners as they wait at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, for the arrival of their relatives, who are rebel fighters who left the town of Zabadani, December 28, 2015. The banners read: (R) 'You are our pride, greetings to you from the heart' (L) "Dad, we are waiting for you'. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Girls carry banners as they wait at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, for the arrival of their relatives, who are rebel fighters who left the town of Zabadani, December 28, 2015. The banners read: (R) 'You are our pride, greetings to you from the heart' (L) "Dad, we are waiting for you'. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), cast shadows as mud is smeared on the windows of a bus to protect the privacy of fighters and civilians evacuating from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, and heading to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), cast shadows as mud is smeared on the windows of a bus to protect the privacy of fighters and civilians evacuating from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, and heading to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), secure a road as they wait for a convoy of buses and Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, and heading to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. The evacuation deal was the most significant of several localized truces to date, involving months of mediation among warring parties. Under the next stage, trucks loaded with humanitarian goods and basic foodstuffs will be allowed through in the next few days to reach thousands of civilians still trapped, Yacoub El Hilo, U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Syria, told reporters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fatah", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), secure a road as they wait for a convoy of buses and Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, and heading to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. The evacuation deal was the most significant of several localized truces to date, involving months of mediation among warring parties. Under the next stage, trucks loaded with humanitarian goods and basic foodstuffs will be allowed through in the next few days to reach thousands of civilians still trapped, Yacoub El Hilo, U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Syria, told reporters. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People cheer as a man waves a Syrian opposition flag upon the arrival of a convoy carrying more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
People cheer as a man waves a Syrian opposition flag upon the arrival of a convoy carrying more than 125 fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort a convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances and buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya as heading towards the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, to cross to Turkey December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort a convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent ambulances and buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya as heading towards the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, to cross to Turkey December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters and civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Fighters and civilians ride a bus to be evacuated from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Hezbollah supporters on a scooter wave a Hezbollah flag as a convoy of Red Cross ambulances carrying rebel fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrive at the Beirut international airport for the fighters to board a plane to Turkey, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Hezbollah supporters on a scooter wave a Hezbollah flag as a convoy of Red Cross ambulances carrying rebel fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrive at the Beirut international airport for the fighters to board a plane to Turkey, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A bus carrying fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrives at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A bus carrying fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrives at the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
A fighter from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), secures a road while Syrian Arab Red Crescent members evacuate civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A fighter from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), secures a road while Syrian Arab Red Crescent members evacuate civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A child waits in a bus, evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A child waits in a bus, evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, to cross to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Fighters from a coalition of rebel groups called "Jaish al Fateh", also known as "Army of Fatah" (Conquest Army), escort buses evacuating fighters and civilians from the two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya in the mainly rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, Syria December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A convoy of Red Cross ambulances carrying rebel fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrive at the Beirut international airport for the fighters to board a plane to Turkey, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A convoy of Red Cross ambulances carrying rebel fighters from the besieged rebel-held Syrian town of Zabadani arrive at the Beirut international airport for the fighters to board a plane to Turkey, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
